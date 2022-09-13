PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and EU step back from confrontation over Northern Ireland trade https://on.ft.com/3eJAq2v - UK trade deficit widens while exports to the EU hit record high https://on.ft.com/3eKz1bV

- Kwasi Kwarteng tells Treasury to focus 'entirely on growth' https://on.ft.com/3BzRrF3 - College lecturers in England call 10 days of strike action over pay https://on.ft.com/3QEBdiq

- Record number of UK over-65s in work, finds ONS https://on.ft.com/3SfG0bp Overview

- Britain and the EU are preparing to avoid a diplomatic confrontation later this week over post-Brexit trading arrangements on Northern Ireland, according to officials on both sides. - The UK trade gap widened to a near all-time high in the three months to July as a result of surging energy imports following the war in Ukraine and weak export performance, according to new data on Monday.

- British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has told Treasury officials to adapt to a new approach focused on boosting annual economic growth to 2.5%, as he prepares to unveil a tax-cutting mini-Budget next week. - College students face a disrupted start to the new term, after the University and College Union on Monday announced 10 days of walkout in a dispute over pay.

- A rise in part-time work drove employment among Britons over the age of 65 to a record high of almost 1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

