PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Headlines - UK and EU step back from confrontation over Northern Ireland trade https://on.ft.com/3eJAq2v - UK trade deficit widens while exports to the EU hit record high https://on.ft.com/3eKz1bV - Kwasi Kwarteng tells Treasury to focus 'entirely on growth' https://on.ft.com/3BzRrF3 - College lecturers in England call 10 days of strike action over pay https://on.ft.com/3QEBdiq - Record number of UK over-65s in work, finds ONS https://on.ft.com/3SfG0bp Overview - Britain and the EU are preparing to avoid a diplomatic confrontation later this week over post-Brexit trading arrangements on Northern Ireland, according to officials on both sides.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:36 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and EU step back from confrontation over Northern Ireland trade https://on.ft.com/3eJAq2v - UK trade deficit widens while exports to the EU hit record high https://on.ft.com/3eKz1bV

- Kwasi Kwarteng tells Treasury to focus 'entirely on growth' https://on.ft.com/3BzRrF3 - College lecturers in England call 10 days of strike action over pay https://on.ft.com/3QEBdiq

- Record number of UK over-65s in work, finds ONS https://on.ft.com/3SfG0bp Overview

- Britain and the EU are preparing to avoid a diplomatic confrontation later this week over post-Brexit trading arrangements on Northern Ireland, according to officials on both sides. - The UK trade gap widened to a near all-time high in the three months to July as a result of surging energy imports following the war in Ukraine and weak export performance, according to new data on Monday.

- British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has told Treasury officials to adapt to a new approach focused on boosting annual economic growth to 2.5%, as he prepares to unveil a tax-cutting mini-Budget next week. - College students face a disrupted start to the new term, after the University and College Union on Monday announced 10 days of walkout in a dispute over pay.

- A rise in part-time work drove employment among Britons over the age of 65 to a record high of almost 1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

