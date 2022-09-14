Left Menu

California high school staff member shot after fight

There will be an increased police presence on campus on Wednesday.Vallejo is about 32 miles 50 kilometres north of San Francisco.

PTI | Vallejo | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:05 IST
California high school staff member shot after fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Northern California high school staff member was shot on Tuesday after breaking up a fight on campus, authorities said.

The Vallejo High School staff member was struck at least once and is expected to survive, police said.

The staff member had just broken up a fight among several students and "some unknown males'' when the shooting occurred around 3.45 pm. Some of the brawlers fled in a sedan, firing back toward the remaining group before they left, police said.

"This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said in a news release.

"Enough is enough. It's a sad day anyone is shot in front of our children at school where they should feel safe." The school was put on lockdown in the aftermath of the violence. There will be an increased police presence on campus on Wednesday.

Vallejo is about 32 miles (50 kilometres) north of San Francisco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022