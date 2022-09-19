Left Menu

Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday declared as annual holiday in JK

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh ji, 23rd of September every year shall be observed as a holiday in government offices and educational institutions across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, a notification issued by the General Administration department reads.

Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday declared as annual holiday in JK
Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday declared the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, which falls on September 23, as an annual holiday in the union territory. ''To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh ji, 23rd of September every year shall be observed as a holiday in government offices and educational institutions across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881,'' a notification issued by the General Administration department reads. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had last week announced the decision to observe the birthday of the last Dogra ruler of J&K as a public holiday.

