Left Menu

I&B minister Thakur to deliver convocation address at alma mater in Jalandhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 09:35 IST
I&B minister Thakur to deliver convocation address at alma mater in Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will on Tuesday be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Doaba College, his alma mater, in Punjab's Jalandhar, an official statement said.

Thakur had done his graduation in Arts from the college.

At the convocation ceremony, Thakur will address the gathering and hand over degrees to 552 students for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting statement said on Monday.

The college has been imparting qualitative education in the region for more than 81 years and has carved a niche by setting up Jalandhar's first campus community radio, Raabta 90.8 MHz, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said.

Thakur is also scheduled to attend the sports felicitation function as the chief guest at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Tuesday, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022