PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:07 IST
Delhi LG V K Saxena confers degrees to MBBS, PG students of MAMC
Delhi LG V K Saxena Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi LG V K Saxena on Thursday handed over degrees to MBBS and postgraduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here, officials said.

Nearly 236 MBBS students who passed out in 2020 and 248 students who completed their courses last year were awarded degrees at the function. A total of 356 post-graduate students of 2020 and 2021 batches were also awarded degrees.

The annual day of MAMC was organised this year after the coronavirus pandemic enforced a year-long break, they said.

Saxena handed over the degrees to two batches of MBBS students, officials said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

