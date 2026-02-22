Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

In recent health news, researchers have discovered a link between low oxygen levels at high altitudes and lower diabetes incidence, suggesting potential new treatments. Red blood cells adapt to absorb more sugar to compensate for decreased oxygen.

The Trump administration's plans to reduce regulations on mercury emissions from coal power plants have sparked concern among public health groups, who argue it could endanger vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, the FDA has approved a new antipsychotic medication, boosting its developer Vanda Pharmaceuticals' market value significantly.

In other developments, measles cases continue to rise in South Carolina, and nurses in New York have reached an agreement to conclude a major strike. Furthermore, the sugar industry faces potential impacts from upcoming stricter dietary guidelines, which could lower domestic sweetener demand.