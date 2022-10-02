TN Guv, CM lead homage on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday with leaders paying tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi at Government Museum in Egmore here.

Later, Ravi inaugurated 'Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations' and Khadi Rebate sale at the popular 'Khadi Gramodyog' Bhavan in the city and felicitated students on the occasion.

''Governor Ravi paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Government Museum, Egmore,'' the Raj Bhavan said in its official Twitter account.

The Chief Minister, after paying tributes to the portrait of Gandhi, said: ''On the birth anniversary of Gandhi, let us all pledge ourselves that equality and brotherhood prevail among us and there is no place to powers which spread hatred.'' A programme to promote khadi and textile products, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was organised by the Tamil Nadu government at the Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET) University at Kanathur near here on Sunday.

Minister for handlooms and textiles R Gandhi launched the programme as part of which around 4,000 students, staff of the University would take up door-to-door campaigning in the Rajiv Gandhi Salai and other neighbouring areas retailing khadi products, an official release said.

A target of Rs one crore has been set and 15 mobile shops were flagged off by the Minister.

A cycle rally by college and school students was organised to raise awareness on eradication of untouchability, national integration and world peace at the famous Kamarajar Salai (Beach road) here, marking Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary.

The rally was flagged off by Minister for information and publicity M P Saminathan, Minister for Medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu, the release said.

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also paid homage to Gandhi on his Twitter page and posted an image of the Father of the Nation.

Ravi and Stalin along with DMK ministers P K Sekarbabu, Ma Subramanian and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner R Priya posed for photograph at the Government Museum on the occasion.

After paying floral tributes, Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin witnessed rendering of nationalist devotional songs and 'Charkha' spinning performed by the students of Chennai Sarvodhaya Sangam.

Inaugurating the rebate sale at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Ravi recalled the teachings and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi for ensuring social harmony and development.

He emphasised on the use of Khadi products, which was a symbol of 'self-reliance' and the brand of India to the world.

Appealing to members of the public, especially youth, to use khadi products, he said it would also strengthen the rural economy and micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

The Governor also urged the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan officials to come up with more innovative ideas on design of the products to take it to all corners of the country and world.

