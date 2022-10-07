Left Menu

Spanish prosecutors launch hate crime investigation over dorm sex threat video

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:28 IST
Spanish prosecutors on Friday launched a criminal hate crime investigation against male students caught on video yelling misogynist threats from their dormitory at a neighbouring all-girls college residence.

The Madrid regional prosecutor's office said in a statement it had asked police to relay all relevant information in their possession regarding the incident. Separately Spain's largest student union announced a protest for Monday on the main campus of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), to which both dorms are affiliated, and demanded the expulsion of everyone involved in the "disgusting and sexist" footage.

In the video, widely condemned after it went viral on Thursday but later downplayed by some of the female residents in an open letter, a man is seen shouting from a window of Madrid's Elias Ahuja residence at the nearby Santa Monica female-only dorm: "Whores, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are fucking nymphomaniacs." He also threatened to make the women submit at a "capea" - a party organised around bullfighting and usually involving lots of alcohol - as scores of his fellow residents turned on lights and banged on shutters, making intimidating animal-like grunts.

