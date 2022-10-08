Left Menu

Will provide all help so that sickle cell patients get medicines at affordable rates: Gadkari

He was speaking after inaugurating a pharmacy run by the Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Charitable Trust, which works towards alleviation of problems of those suffering from genetic sickle cell anaemia.The Trust said medicines would be available at half the retail rates.Very soon, a bone marrow facility will be available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here for sickle cell patients, Gadkari said, adding that medicines for the ailment must be produced here.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:25 IST
Nagaland Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Tamgadge and Nagpur divisional Commissioner Vijaylakshmi Prassanna Biradri attended the function. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has assured all possible assistance and support for providing medicines at affordable prices to sickle cell patients in Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. He was speaking after inaugurating a pharmacy run by the Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Charitable Trust, which works towards alleviation of problems of those suffering from genetic sickle cell anaemia.

The Trust said medicines would be available at half the retail rates.

''Very soon, a bone marrow facility will be available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here for sickle cell patients,'' Gadkari said, adding that medicines for the ailment must be produced here. During the programme, Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Scholarships were given to 100 girl students from across the state.

Nagaland Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Tamgadge and Nagpur divisional Commissioner Vijaylakshmi Prassanna Biradri attended the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

