PM Modi Claims Undeterred Service to Nation for Decade at Maharashtra Rally
PTI | Solapur | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:43 IST
I have spent each and every moment in the last 10 years in your service: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
