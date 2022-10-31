Mizoram Football Association ties up with Reliance to promote game at grassroot level

In an effort towards promotion of football at the grassroot level, the Mizoram Football Foundation (MFA) has tied up with Reliance Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Reliance Industries Limited.

Naupang (Children) League will be introduced in the state, Reliance Foundation said in a statement here on Monday.

''The Reliance Foundation and MFA have joined hands to expand, transform and create a complete hyper-local pathway and decentralised approach to grassroots football in Mizoram through Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang League,'' the statement read.

RFYC is an academy to train young footballers.

The Naupang League aims to develop local ecosystems and enable aspiring and talented footballers as young as 5-year-olds, both boys and girls, to gain competitive and practice exposure, it said.

The league will be hosted in four locations in Mizoram.

The MFA and district football associations will host the leagues in Lunglei and Kolasib while RFYC will operate two leagues in Aizawl and Champhai, the statement said.

''I'm excited about the immense possibilities it will open up for children in Mizoram, a state that is heavily invested in football. We remain committed to unlocking the potential of grassroots football across India and helping aspiring footballers achieve their full potential,'' RF chairperson Nita M Ambani said.

MFA honorary secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the project can be a game-changer for Mizoram and Indian football.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)