Left Menu

J-K police chief lauds Special Investigation Agency for 65 pc case disposal rate in first year

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:37 IST
J-K police chief lauds Special Investigation Agency for 65 pc case disposal rate in first year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has probed 450 cases of special nature with an overall disposal rate of 65 percent during its first year in the Union territory.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the SIA's first raising day in Miran Sahib on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Lauding the agency for its record, Singh said the SIA had emerged as a strong investigation arm of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and it was successful in creating a sense of fear among anti-national elements.

''The SIA has brought a lot of value addition to the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police,'' he said.

The DGP also said new units called Special Investigation Units have been created at the district level to complement and supplement the investigation process in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022