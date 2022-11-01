Left Menu

Western Balkans leaders to sign deals on closer integration in Berlin

Serbia in particular, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago, has long struggled to balance historically close ties with Russia against aspirations for economic and political integration with the West. One of the German government officials said on Tuesday that Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:49 IST
Western Balkans leaders to sign deals on closer integration in Berlin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Western Balkans leaders are set to sign three agreements on mutual recognition of identity cards, university degrees and professional qualifications at a summit in Berlin on Thursday, German government officials said. Moves towards closer integration aim to bring greater stability to a region that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s and is still wracked by tensions.

They also aim to bring Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania closer to their stated goal of joining the neighboring European Union amid fears about the rising influence of Russia and China in the region. Serbia in particular, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago, has long struggled to balance historically close ties with Russia against aspirations for economic and political integration with the West.

One of the German government officials said on Tuesday that Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia. "The need for a decision is coming to a head in view of geopolitical developments," the official said in reference to Russia's war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to receive leaders of the six Balkan countries and the EU in Berlin on Thursday as a revival of the so-called "Berlin Process" that his predecessor Angela Merkel put in motion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
3
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India
4
PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the same quarter a year ago: Co filing.

PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022