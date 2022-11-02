Left Menu

Teenage girl kidnapped by neighbour in Agra, later rescued

A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour and his relatives here but later rescued by the police although the accused is yet to be nabbed, an official said Tuesday.According to the police complaint, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour and his associate on the afternoon of October 27.Locals claimed that the accused Arun entered the girls house along with his relatives by climbing the walls and forcibly took her with him.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 02-11-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 00:57 IST
Teenage girl kidnapped by neighbour in Agra, later rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour and his relatives here but later rescued by the police although the accused is yet to be nabbed, an official said Tuesday.

According to the police complaint, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour and his associate on the afternoon of October 27.

Locals claimed that the accused Arun entered the girl's house along with his relatives by climbing the walls and forcibly took her with him. Many claimed that the crowd gathered around the house on hearing the commotion remained mere spectators.

Based on a complaint made to the SSP, the police registered a case and rescued the girl. Tajganj Police Station in-charge Bhupendra Balian said that Arun and nine other accused are absconding and a hunt is on to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
3
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India
4
PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the same quarter a year ago: Co filing.

PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022