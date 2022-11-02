Danish left-wing bloc could retain majority in parliament - DR

Denmark's left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority of seats in parliament after all votes from Tuesday's election were counted, public broadcaster DR said on Wednesday.

The majority will however depend on the support of two seats from Greenland, which have yet to be determined. Greenland, a sovereign territory of Denmark, usually elects left-wing candidates.

