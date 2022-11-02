UP Governor bats for providing online education to people from transgender community

Left Menu

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday advocated for providing online education to people belonging to the transgender community. Addressing the 25th foundation day celebrations of the UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University virtually, Patel, also the chancellor of state universities, said youth detained in jails should also be given this facility to get education.

''Transgenders should be given online education facility. Youths in jails should also be benefited from the open education system. They would be able to earn their livelihood by doing some constructive work in the society after completing their sentence. ''The open university can play an important role in educating all sections of the society,'' she said.

''The universities should take the students on tours to make them aware of what is going on outside,'' she added.

