Vishal Kapoor to take charge as Chief Executive Officer of EESL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:33 IST
Representative Image
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vishal Kapoor as its Chief Executive officer.

Kapoor has completed his tenure as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Power.

EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the ministry, has announced the appointment of Vishal Kapoor as the CEO,'' a statement said.

Kapoor graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE) and also has a masters degree from the National University of Singapore. He has also done the Advanced Management Program in Public Policy from Indian School of Business.

Among other works, Kapoor played an instrumental role in formulating the revamped distribution sector scheme for operational and financial turnaround of distribution utilities.

''As I begin with this new stint, I look forward to supporting the Ministry of Power in its endeavour to position India as a global leader in clean energy and bolster its commitment to mitigating climate change and achieving its net zero target,'' he said.''

