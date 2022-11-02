JSW Steel aims at 50MT capacity by 2030

JSW Steel is aiming at expanding its capacity to 50 million tonnes from the existing 27 million tonnes by 2030, its group chairman Sajjan Jindal said here on Wednesday.

The expansion will be in both greenfield and brownfield projects. ''We must have an ambition in line with the country's vision. If the country is aiming at 300 million tonnes by 2030, our target should also be aligned with that. A realistic target is 50 million tonnes,'' Jindal said on the sidelines of an Indian Chamber of Commerce event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)