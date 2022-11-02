JSW Steel aims at 50MT capacity by 2030
JSW Steel is aiming at expanding its capacity to 50 million tonnes from the existing 27 million tonnes by 2030, its group chairman Sajjan Jindal said here on Wednesday.The expansion will be in both greenfield and brownfield projects. We must have an ambition in line with the countrys vision.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
JSW Steel is aiming at expanding its capacity to 50 million tonnes from the existing 27 million tonnes by 2030, its group chairman Sajjan Jindal said here on Wednesday.
The expansion will be in both greenfield and brownfield projects. ''We must have an ambition in line with the country's vision. If the country is aiming at 300 million tonnes by 2030, our target should also be aligned with that. A realistic target is 50 million tonnes,'' Jindal said on the sidelines of an Indian Chamber of Commerce event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Sajjan Jindal
- JSW Steel
- Jindal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American appointed to Homeland Security's Faith-Based Security Advisory Council
Indian Army’s Lt Gen Harpal Singh and Awanish Awasthi, Advisor, Chief Minister UP, Bag Top Honours at 20th Construction World Global Awards
Teleradiology Solutions Inaugurates its New Centre at AMTZ to Revolutionize the Indian Telehealth Industry
Militants in Indian Kashmir kill two migrant workers
Indian stock indices gain for third consecutive session