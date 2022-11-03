First day of college: Delhi University students excited about new journey

The Delhi University (DU) campus was abuzz with activity on the first day of the academic session on Wednesday, with excitement as well as nervousness among students as they turned the page to a new chapter of their lives.

The academic session for the first-year DU students began on Wednesday.

It is the first batch of students who have been admitted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). They are also the first who would study under National Education Policy (NEP).

Many colleges held orientation programmes to apprise the new batch of students about the syllabi, the societies and the committees.

The journey of these students to college has not been a cakewalk as CUET was conducted for the first time and admission at central universities was delayed for several months.

However, after overcoming several hurdles these students have finally made it to Delhi University.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh congratulated the new students and noted teaching under NEP 2020 will start from this academic session.

''This is the first time that the admission has been done through CUET. It is a very pleasant experience for the students to come to their favourite colleges in the new session. On this occasion, I send my best wishes to all the students,'' Singh said in a statement.

Some of the students were thrilled while a few were nervous. Many of them were accompanied by their parents.

Nehal, who got admission in History (Honours) at Ramjas College, was accompanied by her mother on her first day on the campus.

''Ramjas was not my first choice but I am not complaining as it is a good college. This is the first time I am visiting the DU campus. Some of my friends have also taken admission in the college. This would be a great experience,'' Nehal, who goes by her first name, said.

Garima Rajput from Haryana, who got admitted into the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), was elated and full of hope about her new journey.

''This is a big day for me. I will be pursuing B.Com Honours. The college is well known. The campus is beautiful,'' she said.

''Finally we are students of DU. The past few months have been uncertain. We had a tough time as there was no update about our admissions. We have finally made it to Delhi University,'' Kriya, a student of Ramjas College, said.

The majority of colleges in North Campus saw a good turnout of students with principals saying that only outstation students who could not make it on time have not come.

The young energy and hubbub filled the campus on Wednesday. The students were seen exploring the campus and trying food at the canteen and local eateries.

College grounds were filled with students soaking in sun and making new friends.

Rangolis decked colleges such as Kirori Mal College and Daulat Ram College while the main gates were decorated with flowers. Posters welcoming the freshers were also put up in every corner.

Content with the attendance, Miranda House Principal B Nanda said a huge number of students showed up on the first day of college.

''Attendance is wonderful. We have had three groups coming into the auditorium. Around 1,400 students have come to attend the orientation programme,'' Nanda told PTI.

''A huge number of students showed up on the first day of college. We are running an orientation programme in three auditoriums,'' she added.

In Miranda, parents and guardians of the newly admitted students to Miranda House awaited their wards, as they partake in the orientation programme, under a temporary pitched tent on the college premises. Similarly at Ramjas College, Principal Manoj Kumar Khanna said that attendance is more than what we had expected.

''I visited all the departments and saw the classrooms filled to capacity. Departments with a capacity of 100 (students) have full strength,'' he told PTI.

Some of the guardians, and parents were seen carrying the luggage of the students who were attending the orientation programme of the college.

Rajendra was sitting under the shade of a tree in Kirori Mal College with three luggage bags and one bag pack.

''We are from Rajasthan. My son has got admission in this college. He has gone to submit the papers and I am waiting for him. We have applied for the hostel room. If we will not get a hostel room, we will find a rented accomodation for him today itself,'' said Rajender. Student groups were seen leaving no stone unturned to make their way into the hearts of freshers nervously making their way to campus as Delhi University on Wednesday opened its doors for the new academic session.

From setting up help desks to guiding the freshers through the maze of lanes and bylanes, decorating colleges to distributing chocolates, student groups have taken it upon themselves to guide the skittish first-year students through the nerve-wracking first days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)