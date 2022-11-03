Left Menu

Odisha Assembly winter session to begin from Nov 24

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:48 IST
Odisha Assembly winter session to begin from Nov 24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to begin from November 24 and continue till December 31, a notification issued here said.

The session will have 33 working days and five 'no meeting' days, the notification by the assembly secretariat said. The first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2022-23 will be presented in the House on November 24.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure will be tabled on December 2, the notification said.

Private members' business (bills & resolutions) will be taken up in the House on six days – one day in the last week of November and five days in December, the notification added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022