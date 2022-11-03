Odisha Assembly winter session to begin from Nov 24

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to begin from November 24 and continue till December 31, a notification issued here said.

The session will have 33 working days and five 'no meeting' days, the notification by the assembly secretariat said. The first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2022-23 will be presented in the House on November 24.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure will be tabled on December 2, the notification said.

Private members' business (bills & resolutions) will be taken up in the House on six days – one day in the last week of November and five days in December, the notification added.

