Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia students demand reopening of hostels

The students claimed that the protest has been extended till late evening, even as a notice was issued later in the day that said JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhtar has approved the reopening of hostel for boys and girls.Third-year student Swaleh Ansari said, Nearly 500-700 students participated in the protests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:27 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia students demand reopening of hostels
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students staged a protest on Thursday demanding the opening of hostels which have remained shut for over two years owing to the Covid pandemic.

The students raised slogans and held placards that read 'Reopen hostels', and 'Jamia administration wake up', among others. The students claimed that the protest has been extended till late evening, even as a notice was issued later in the day that said JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhtar has approved the reopening of hostel for boys and girls.

Third-year student Swaleh Ansari said, ''Nearly 500-700 students participated in the protests. We are sitting here since 1 pm but no official has come out. Jamia Millia Islamia has multiple hostels for girls and boys students with a maximum capacity of 4,000 students. The notification issued by the varsity read, ''The vice chancellor, JMI, has approved that the opening process of all the hostels of boys' and girls', where the renovation work has been completed, be started immediately as decided in the meeting of Deans of Faculties held on 02.11.2022.'' ''All Provosts of the Hall of Boys' and Girls' Residences are, therefore, requested to start the process of renewal/new allotment in a time-bound manner so that students may use the hostel facilities after winter vacation,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022