MP: Case against Guna school for punishing student for 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan

  • India

Police in Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered a case after school authorities allegedly punished a student for shouting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in class, an official said.

The case was registered on the complaint of the boy's father, who claimed the minor was made to sit on the ground for two subject periods for raising the patriotic slogan on Wednesday, the official said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other right-wing outfits had protested during the day against the school.

Attempts to contact the organisation that runs Christ Senior Secondary School for its comments were in vain.

However, a letter purportedly from the school being circulated on social media, said it would ensure such an incident is not repeated.

