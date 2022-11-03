Holistic approach to medical management need of the hour; Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the need of the hour was to have a holistic approach to medical management.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences was speaking at the three-day 'National Conference on Research in Health and Biomedical Sciences, which was organized by the Faculty of Health Sciences, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

''Our entire medical and clinical practice is taken over by technology. When I joined, the first lesson was that 'pulse is the teacher'. Now you get to see the pulse and you do not see the face of the patient as we have such a huge fascinating provision called telemedicine,'' he said.

He added there is a need for all to get integrated and learn from each other.

''The need of the hour is to have a more holistic approach in medical management, not only involving technology but also various streams of medicines, both Oriental as well as Western, which beautifully taught to us during the COVID pandemic,'' he said.

