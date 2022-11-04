Left Menu

Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a notice to Yati Narsinghanand, the priest of Ghaziabads Dasna Devi temple, instructing him not to organise a dharma sansad and a preparatory meeting for which permission has not been obtained from the district administration, a senior officer said.Narsinghanand, who often triggers controversy with his provocative remarks, has called the three-day dharma sansad beginning December 17, the birth anniversary of former BJP MP Baikunth Lal Sharma.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:26 IST
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a notice to Yati Narsinghanand, the priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi temple, instructing him not to organise a ''dharma sansad'' and a preparatory meeting for which permission has not been obtained from the district administration, a senior officer said.

Narsinghanand, who often triggers controversy with his provocative remarks, has called the three-day ''dharma sansad'' beginning December 17, the birth anniversary of former BJP MP Baikunth Lal Sharma. A preparatory meeting has been called on December 6 to chalk out plans for the three-day event.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, ''Without permission, the police will not permit the three-day-long 'dharma sansad' which hundreds of seers are expected to attend. Also, providing security to them would be a tough task.'' Furthermore, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been enforced in the district in view of civic body elections, the police officer said.

The police served notice on Narsinghanand on Thursday instructing him not to organise the ''dharma sansad'' and the preparatory meeting.

In a press statement, the priest said, ''Dharma Sansad will be held in the temple premises that is why no permission is required for it. And, it is not being held for the first time. We will organise it at any cost. If police and administration create hindrance, seers will lodge their protest.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022