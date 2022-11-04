Army sponsoring education of students from Kashmir's weaker sections

Army is changing the lives of hundreds of students from weaker sections in Kashmir by sponsoring their education in various public schools across the country.

As many as 136 students will be admitted to Army Public School, Beas in Punjab under operation Sadbhavana, an initiative undertaken by the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He added that 1000 plus students for higher education and 136 students for secondary education have been sponsored in last two years alone and have been admitted in various universities and schools across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)