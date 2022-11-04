Delhi govt to engage with global consortium for improving education: Sisodia

The Delhi government will engage with the Consortium for Global Education to a much greater depth and work together for the betterment of education in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Representatives of the Consortium for Global Education, a US-based consortium of universities, met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and many avenues for collaboration under higher education, teacher education, sports and technical education were discussed.

''The next phase of the Delhi education will see the system be raised to global standards. In the rapidly changing world and the current age of technological development, we have to prepare our students to face challenges as global citizens. The Delhi Government is also participating in several knowledge-partnerships with countries that are recognised for their education systems,'' Sisodia said.

The Consortium for Global Education is an organisation of 43 member universities in the United States, which is involved in partnerships with different universities in more than 60 countries around the world - for training, technology sharing, exchange programs etc to improve the quality of education systems in the universities of both countries.

