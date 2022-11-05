Not enough done to preserve Bhupen Hazarika's works : AASU

Left Menu

Amidst tributes to music maestro Bhupen Hazarika on his 11th death anniversary on Saturday, the All Assam Students UnionAASU claimed that not enough was done to preserve and popularise the Bharat Ratna awardees compositions and contributions. Bhupen Hazarika is in our heartbeats. AASU, which organised its tribute in front of the maestros statue here, rued that the government was not doing enough to preserve the memories of Hazarika.

  • India

Amidst tributes to music maestro Bhupen Hazarika on his 11th death anniversary on Saturday, the All Assam Student's Union(AASU) claimed that not enough was done to preserve and popularise the Bharat Ratna awardee's compositions and contributions. Memorial programmes were organised across the state to mark the occasion and tributes also poured through the social media. Governor Jagdish Mukhi tweeted, ''Like the ever-flowing waters of the Burhaluit, may the words of love, unity and harmony of Sudhakonto (Hazarika) echo through the heart of every Assamese.'' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted ''The music of Sudhakonto Bhupen Hazarika will flow through our veins forever. Bhupen Hazarika is in our heartbeats.'' AASU, which organised its tribute in front of the maestro's statue here, rued that the government was not ''doing enough'' to preserve the memories of Hazarika. AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya told PTI, ''We have been demanding the inclusion of works of Bhupen Hazarika in curriculum right from the school level. But the government is yet to take any concrete step.'' The government had assured institution of chairs in the name of Hazarika at Gauhati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur universities but it is yet to materialise. ''We also want chairs in his name in premier varsities across India,'' Bhattacharjya added. The AASU leader also sought an international research centre on Hazarika's work and a time capsule to preserve his works. ''We have also been asking for naming the Guwahati Railway Station after Bhupen Hazarika and expanding the memorial at the Gauhati University premise. Hope these things happen soon,'' Bhattacharjya added.

