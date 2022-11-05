625 cops of J-K Police promoted to next rank

Jammu and Kashmir Police has granted promotion to the next rank to 625 head constables and constables, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

''On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has approved the promotions of 206 Head Constables and 419 Constables to the rank of ASI and Selection grade constables respectively having their lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone,'' a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Out of 206 Head Constables (HCs), 50 have been formally promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub inspector (ASI). The formal promotion orders in respect of 156 HCs shall be issued after qualifying their pre-promotion course, he added. Kumar felicitated the promoted officials and their families and expressed hope that they will strive to work hard for the interests of general public in maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory of J&K, the spokesman said.

