Left Menu

BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 10:46 IST
BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparing for the Assembly polls in about five months, Karnataka BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party strongman and parliamentary board member B S Yeduyurappa will resume here on Monday.

The Yatre will be covering Udupi, and Kitturu-Karnataka districts of Gadag, Haveri, and Belagavi, during the next three days.

The BJP had launched Jan Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur last month.

Two teams- one led by CM and Yediyurappa and the other led by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel- have planned to cover 52 Assembly segments across the state before December 25.

Bommai on Sunday had said that the party's ST Morcha's convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30.

State BJP office has said that party's national secretary in-charge of the state, Arun Singh will be visiting various parts of Kalyana Karnataka region like Kalaburagi, Indi, Sindagi, also parts of Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts, and will be holding meeting with leaders and office-bearers there, from November 8 to 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022