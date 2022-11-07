Left Menu

Imposition of Uniform Civil Code in Himachal not aimed at polarization: MoS Jitendra Singh

With less than a week left for the polls in his home state, Nadda had announced various soaps, including 8 lakh jobs, scooters for girls pursuing higher education, and five new medical colleges. Releasing the BJPs Sankalp Patra, he promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party was voted to power and said a committee would be formed for it. Focussing on women voters, Nadda released the party's separate manifesto for them announcing 33 percent reservation in government jobs.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:41 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP's poll promise of imposition of the Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh is not aimed at polarization, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. "When they (Congress) ask why are we imposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) here in Himachal as 95 per cent of the population is Hindu here, it means they do not want that this law be imposed in the country," he told reporters here. "When there is no scope for polarization in Himachal and still the BJP wants to impose the UCC here, it shows that we do not want to impose it for the sake of polarization,'' he said. The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology said the saffron party has announced to impose the UCC in the whole country.

Talking about the BJP manifesto for the state which is going to poll on November 12, he said his party has tried to focus on areas that were ignored by Congress.

On the issue of unemployment, Singh said, "We have talked about start-up funding to address that. Employment does not mean providing only government jobs.'' He said the youth in hill states think about government jobs as the only avenue for employment, but that perception needs to be changed. BJP president J P Nadda had on Sunday promised UCC and 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs in Himachal Pradesh while releasing the party's manifesto for the assembly polls. With less than a week left for the polls in his home state, Nadda had announced various soaps, including 8 lakh jobs, scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges.

Releasing the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', he promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party was voted to power and said a committee would be formed for it.

Focussing on women voters, Nadda released the party's separate manifesto for them announcing 33 percent reservation in government jobs. He also announced cycles for girl students in classes 6 to 12.

The BJP, which is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in the state, had formed a committee to take suggestions from the public to draft the manifesto.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.

