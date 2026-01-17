Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: Hindu Conferences to Unite Communities Across Karnataka

In honor of the RSS's centenary year, over 3,000 Hindu Samajotsava events will be held across Karnataka. From January 18 to February 1, 2026, these events will promote social harmony, culture, and civic awareness, featuring processions, cultural programs, and talks from religious and social leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:26 IST
Celebrating a Century: Hindu Conferences to Unite Communities Across Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

In commemoration of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a series of over 3,000 Hindu Samajotsava conferences are set to be organized across Karnataka, as confirmed by the organizing committee on Saturday.

Scheduled from January 18 to February 1, 2026, these events will span rural and urban areas, drawing participation from lakhs of citizens. By extending festivities in North Karnataka until February 28, the initiative further amplifies its reach.

The Hindu Samajotsava aims to foster social harmony, cultural awareness, and civic responsibility through programs featuring saints, social leaders, and cultural activities like processions and exhibitions. Local committees, alongside various organizations, will spearhead these events, marking a significant effort in community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026