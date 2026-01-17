Celebrating a Century: Hindu Conferences to Unite Communities Across Karnataka

In commemoration of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a series of over 3,000 Hindu Samajotsava conferences are set to be organized across Karnataka, as confirmed by the organizing committee on Saturday.

Scheduled from January 18 to February 1, 2026, these events will span rural and urban areas, drawing participation from lakhs of citizens. By extending festivities in North Karnataka until February 28, the initiative further amplifies its reach.

The Hindu Samajotsava aims to foster social harmony, cultural awareness, and civic responsibility through programs featuring saints, social leaders, and cultural activities like processions and exhibitions. Local committees, alongside various organizations, will spearhead these events, marking a significant effort in community engagement.

