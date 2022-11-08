Left Menu

Soccer-Nearly 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums at Qatar World Cup

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 04:04 IST
Soccer-Nearly 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums at Qatar World Cup

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar. We want to bring peace back to football and that the violent ones are outside the stadiums," the city's Justice and Security Minister Marcelo D'Alessandro said in an interview on a local radio station.

"They were included for belonging to the barras (violent fans), for participating in violent acts, for illicit associations such as "trapitos" (banned street businesses) and for owing maintenance payments (from divorced parents)," he added. To carry out the controls in Qatar, the official said that "as always in the World Cups, delegations of different police bodies (of the country) will be sent to work together with the Qatari security authorities".

In June, the national security ministry signed a cooperation agreement with the Qatari embassy to prevent Argentine hooligans, as violent fans are commonly known, from attending the World Cup. Among the 6,000 Argentines banned from entering stadiums, D'Alessandro said that some 3,000 are "barrabravas" who are not allowed to attend local league matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022