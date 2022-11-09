Differently abled student in Kerala sprints the distance; netizens laud teachers

A group of teachers at a school in Kerala has come in for praise from various quarters for allowing a differently-abled student to run on the track during a recent sports meet, recognising his zeal to participate.

While the teachers of Panthalloor higher secondary school here gave Ashraf, a class 10 student who could not take part in the sports festival owing to an unspecified physical limitation a chance to run on the track, those present around cheered him as the boy sprinted through.

Education Minister V Sivankutty shared a video of the event that garnered lot of positive responses.

The proud runner made a podium finish and was honoured with a medal and bouquet for his effort.

The video shared by Sivankutty on his Facebook page on Tuesday grabbed the attention of netizens who showered praises on the teachers and the students who cheered when the resolute boy ran through the track with a smile on his face.

The enthusiasm shown by Ashraf while standing amidst the audience persuaded the teachers to give the boy a chance to show his skills.

The minister said the boy was seen running parallel to the track when the running race competition was in progress and was given access to the track by his teachers.

''The joy on that face is evident in the video. Move ahead children. This world belongs to everyone. Congratulations Ashraf,'' Sivankutty said in the FB post.

In the video, the boy, clad in school uniform could be seen energetically sprinting, while his peers and teachers embrace him in the finish line.

Later, he could also be seen waving at the audience standing at the podium after accepting the medal and bouquet.

Several netizens commented on the video posted by the minister and lauded the teachers.

''Look at the joy on his face,'' one FB user said while another said ''this world is beautiful at times.'' However, some questioned the intention of the teachers, saying there was nothing to claim as inclusive after making the boy run alone and giving him a medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)