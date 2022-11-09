ICCI Hosted the Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022

Delhi: The Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022 was held on November 9 in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, by the ICCI (Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industry). The agenda of the event covered the development of commercial potential and job chances between India and Belarus, as well as the extension of economic prospects. The event drew a large number of key government personalities and corporate executives from both Belarus and India. The ICCI's mission is to assist business communities all around the world. Integrating businesses seek to broaden their worldwide investment, merger, trade, and commercial opportunities. In order to transform programmes into actual successes, they are rigorously evaluated down to the tiniest detail.

The guest of honor was H.E. Mikalai Barysevich, Director General of the National Center for Marketing. Indian Industry Minister also took part in the respective conclave.The summit was attended by prominent firms, investment agencies, investors, government agencies, bankers, financial institutions, global business leaders, educationists, social entrepreneurs, and representatives from various business groups from Belarus and India. Business professionals presented presentations during the Panel discussions to provide an overview of doing business in India and Belarus and how it will benefit both the nations. Business leaders shared their perspectives on business expansion in Indian and international markets, government guidance, liaison, permissions, and support, businesses exploring strategic mergers and JVs, businesses identifying local partners, OEM partnerships, and technology exchange, and involvement in PPP model projects, and how working together will benefit India and Belarus' economic growth.

The conclave was attended by representatives from the National Centre for Marketing and Price Study, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, state institutions, the Hi-Tech Park Administration, and many more business delegates.

The Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022 was a flagship initiative established and supported by the Indian and Belarusian governments. The programme sought to promote commercial relations between Indian and Belarussian businesses. Several government agencies were there to showcase country-specific items in order to attract new investment and give incentives to businesses. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed with a range of commercial organisations, and various business exchanges were announced throughout the event.

Rishabh Malhotra, Vice Chairman of the Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, stated, ''We are really happy to bring Belarus into India and have this conclave to associate for upscaling the business and employment opportunities in both countries, and we are looking forward to bringing more countries into India to generate more employment and business in India.'' ICCI is making a substantial contribution to the formation of new-age enterprises, which are distinguished by a fresh attitude and a desire to have an effect on global business. ICCI has been actively involved in influencing business journeys by aggressively altering industry's participation in national development. ICCI has successfully addressed key areas such as strategic investment in a variety of areas, promoting international business and trade relations, corporate strategies for increasing stakeholder value, government policy promotion in larger business communities nationwide for sustainable India's development, infrastructure development to improve India's competitiveness, and the role of the financial sector as a catalyst for India's transformation.

