Left Menu

Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:20 IST
Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Stressing on the need to establish milk processing units at the tehsil level, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday asked the ISKCON administration to take the lead in the formation of ''milk societies'' in rural areas by associating women with them.

''It will pave the way for increasing the income of cattle-owners,'' he said while inaugurating a dairy plant on the premises of the Bhakti Vedant Gurukul, the extension campus of ISKCON in the Ajhai area of Mathura.

Though the state government is looking after nine lakh cows in the state, there is a need to improve their breed, he said.

The Deen Dayal Veterinary university has been making efforts to improve the breed of the Indian cow, and the ISKCON administration can also take lead in this direction, Adityanath added.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Krishna Balram temple in the Ajhai campus of ISKCON. He also paid obeisance at the Bhagwat Bhavan of Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022