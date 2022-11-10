Left Menu

NITI Aayog's Goa unemployment figures inaccurate, says CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said unemployment figures cited by the NITI Aayog for the coastal state were inaccurate as several persons registered with the local employment exchange had not cancelled their names after getting jobs.He added his government will come up with a mechanism so that such names are cancelled.The NITI Aayog has stated there are 1.10 lakh unemployed youth in Goa. The figure is not correct.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said unemployment figures cited by the NITI Aayog for the coastal state were inaccurate as several persons registered with the local employment exchange had not cancelled their names after getting jobs.

He added his government will come up with a mechanism so that such names are cancelled.

''The NITI Aayog has stated there are 1.10 lakh unemployed youth in Goa. The figure is not correct. Some 80,000 are already employed but have not cancelled their names in the employment exchange because they are waiting for a government job,'' the CM said.

''The names of some government servants also figure in the list. As per our information, only 20,000 youth are unemployed. The state government will work out a system to cancel the names of people who are already employed,'' Sawant added.

On Wednesday, Sawant held a meeting with NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat in the presence of the state's chief secretary and other officials here.

After the meeting, Sawant tweeted the NITI Aayog lauded the Goa Electric Mobility Promotion policy, adoption of emerging technologies and other policies.

''The NITI Aayog elaborated on how it can support the state under State Support Mission. With enhanced coordination and advisory support from NITI the state surely can develop in multiple sectors,'' the CM had further tweeted.

