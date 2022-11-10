Bengal: Arrested teaching job aspirants get bail

A Kolkata court on Thursday granted bail to all 30 teaching job aspirants who were arrested a day before while holding agitation on the city's streets demanding appointment in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided primary schools as teachers.

The arrested, who claimed to have been deprived of appointment owing to irregularities in the recruitment process, included a woman who was allegedly bitten on one hand by a female police constable when she was being taken into custody.

The police have claimed that the woman in uniform was attacked by the agitator.

Rejecting the prosecution's prayer for remanding them in custody, the Bankshall Court judge granted bail to all the 30 job aspirants who were protesting at the busy Exide crossing and also in front of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street in south Kolkata.

The court directed that each of the arrested furnish a bail bond of Rs 300, their lawyer said.

Following their arrest on Wednesday, these agitators were produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

Several other agitators who were also detained during the protests were released on Wednesday night.

After the court order granting bail, leaders of the job aspirants said that their agitation will be ''intensified'' demanding that they be given appointments.

The agitators claimed that despite having passed the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, they have not been given appointments as primary teachers and alleged that the jobs were illegally given to undeserving candidates in lieu of monetary consideration.

The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in recruitment of primary and secondary school teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and also by the School Service Commission on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money trail in connection with the alleged irregularities.

The agencies have arrested some key former officials apart from former minister Partha Chatterjee, who held the Education portfolio when the irregularities allegedly took place, in connection with the cases.

