Veranda Learning inks pact with IIM Shillong, SHRM

Veranda Learning Solutions has collaborated with Indian Institute of Management, Shillong and Society for Human Resource Management to offer a course on human resource management, the company said on Friday.

The one-year post graduate certificate course has been tailored to serve who are keen to specialise in the HR domain and it would be conducted over online medium.

The course would be taught by faculty from Shillong and would include exposure on using tools like case studies, simulations, class exercises among others, a press release said.

Participants of the programme are also entitled for a complimentary annual membership of Society for Human Resource Management.

''We are happy to partner with IIM Shillong and SHRM and illuminate the path for students from the management stream who are interested in human resources. Since the contours of the HR landscape are shifting due to newer trends and challenges, students need to stay in sync with developments by upskilling,'' Veranda Learning Solutions head-higher education Aditya Malik said.

''This course is an opportunity to understand new age HR in-depth and this programme will equip professionals to respond appropriately to demands. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Shillong,'' he said.

