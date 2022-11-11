India marching ahead on path of economic growth and development: VP Dhankhar to Indian diaspora in Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that India is marching ahead on the path of economic growth and development by following the mantra of ''reform, perform and transform,'' and the country is full of opportunities.

Dhankhar arrived in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on Friday to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

Addressing the Indian diaspora on the first day of his visit to Cambodia, Dhankhar said that the two countries share rich traditions and culture and have centuries-old civilisational connect. ''Extremely delighted to be here with you all. Indeed a special occasion as India and Cambodia commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. This year is also the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations with India-ASEAN friendship year,'' he said while addressing the gathering.

''Following the mantra of reform, perform and transform, we are marching ahead on the path of economic growth and development.

India is on the rise. India today has achieved the milestone of being the 5th largest economy in the world,'' he said, adding that with a diaspora of 32 million, ''we are truly going global''.

The country is full of opportunities, he said.

Dhankhar said that both India and Cambodia share the cultural heritage of Hinduism, Buddhism and the Pali-Sanskrit language.

Cambodians look at India as the revered land of Lord Buddha, just as we think of Cambodia as our civilisational sister and extended family, he said.

Today, Cambodia is an important interlocutor and partner in our 'Act East' policy and the ASEAN, he added.

''We have a strong association with restoration and preservation works of magnificent architectural monuments in Cambodia,'' he said.

''India undertook restoration and conservation work at the world-famous Angkor Wat temple during the difficult period from 1986-1993,'' the Vice President said.

It is a matter of pride that the contribution between the two sides in this field is continuing with the restoration work of the Ta Prohm temple in the Angkor Archaeological Complex and the restoration of the ancient temple of Lord Shiva at Preah Vihear, he said.

During his visit, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-India summit. He will also attend the East Asia Summit.

While the ASEAN-India summit will take place on November 12, the East Asia Summit will be held on November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the annual ASEAN-India summit as well as the East Asia Summit in October last year.

The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit is taking place amid geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's military muscle-flexing in the Taiwan Straits.

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the ASEAN.

The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Apart from the ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)