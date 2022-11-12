Left Menu

Will continue to protest against Vir Das till he apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, warns Hindu outfit

After stand-up comedian Vir Das show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS on Saturday said in Goa that it will continue to protest against him till he apologises for his anti-India remarks made in the USA.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-11-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 09:50 IST
Will continue to protest against Vir Das till he apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, warns Hindu outfit
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

After stand-up comedian Vir Das' show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Saturday said in Goa that it will continue to protest against him till he apologises for his ''anti-India'' remarks made in the USA. Talking to PTI, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said here that his organisation will keep protesting against Das wherever his shows are scheduled.

Das' monologue ''I come from two Indias'' that he presented in the USA had triggered a controversy a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. On Thursday, his show scheduled in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, which alleged that it would hurt Hindu religious sentiments. ''Das should apologise for his statement made against India in the US. If we don't protest against his statement, then it would mean that we support what he had said,'' Shinde said.

He accused the comedian of defaming India at international level during his performance.

''Das should tender an apology for his statement. If he apologises, then the issue is over,'' Shinde said.

The HJS did not cancel Das' show in Bengaluru, he said, adding that the organisation had filed a formal police complaint against the comedian at a police station there.

''Police had told us (HJS) that the show cannot be cancelled. So we said we would protest outside the venue peacefully holding placards,'' he said.

The decision to cancel the show was taken by the organisers and the police, Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
4
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022