Children should be taught Sanskrit to develop inclination towards Indian culture: UP Guv

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has said that Sanskrit language must be taught to children to inculcate in them an inclination towards Indian culture.

Addressing the 'Sanskriti Mahotsav' organised by Vidya Bharti Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan here, Patel said children must also be taught about water conservation and environmental protection.

''It is necessary to teach Sanskrit language to children from a young age to inculcate in them an inclination towards Indian culture,'' Patel said.

''There are many talents in young children which we do not recognise. We get to recognise these talents in such programmes,'' she said.

It is also necessary teach children about water conservation and environmental protection so that we can give a better tomorrow to them.

''Be it home or school... Don't waste water,'' she said.

