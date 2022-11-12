Left Menu

Partition was not just of land but of hearts as well: Ram Madhav

Addressing the event, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said India inspires other countries to practise democracy.After 75 years of Independence, we can confidently say that today India is the largest and deepest democracy in the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:56 IST
Partition was not just of land but of hearts as well: Ram Madhav
Madhav, who has recently authored 'Partitioned Freedom', was addressing a workshop-cum-book discussion on 'Independence and the Partition of India'. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Partition of 1947 was not just of land but of hearts as well, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Saturday and cautioned against the discourse that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together.

Speaking at an event at the University of Delhi, Madhav said, ''If today the discourse is Hindus and Muslims cannot live together then (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah must be laughing in his grave. We must be cautious about this discourse.'' ''What happened in 1947 was not just the partition of the land but also the partition of hearts. The purpose of opposing partition should not be just to unify the land but to join hearts as well,'' he said.

Madhav, who has recently authored 'Partitioned Freedom', was addressing a workshop-cum-book discussion on 'Independence and the Partition of India'.

He said his book discussed two partitions -- the 1905 Bengal partition and the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.

''At that time Bengal was the largest province of India with a population of eight crores. It was divided as a test case.

''The Britishers felt that one way of weakening India's independence movement was to create a cleavage between Hindus and Muslims. The Britishers had to annul that division six years later. Fast forward by 35 years the whole country was divided. Why could it not be opposed or stopped?'' he said. Addressing the event, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said India inspires other countries to practise democracy.

''After 75 years of Independence, we can confidently say that today India is the largest and deepest democracy in the world. We do not only practise democracy but inspire...many other countries to practise democracy,'' he said.

Underlining that the 1947 Partition not only created two countries but two enemies, Singh said, ''Cyril John Radcliffe later said that 'I had no alternative. The time at my disposal was so short that I could not do a better job. Given the same proposal, I would do the same thing. If I had two or three years I might have improved on what I did'.'' Radcliffe drew the partition map.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022