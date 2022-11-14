Film and Television Institute of India, Pune signs MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, for academic and practice collaborations.

"The partnership with JGU will enhance FTII's outreach to a relatively younger group of students," said Mr. Sayyid Rabeehashmi (IIS), Registrar, FTII. "We will soon launch elective courses at JGU and design regular academic programmes in film and television productions." JGU's 6th school, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC), India's leading interdisciplinary global journalism school, established in 2017, launched an undergraduate programme in Film and New Media this year.

"Cinema is the art of sharing stories that can spark the imagination of its viewers, act as a medium of positive change and serve as a source of joy and entertainment. The Jindal School of Journalism and Communication is at the forefront in bringing to India a one-of-a-kind undergraduate degree programme on 'Film and New Media'. The MoU between JGU and FTII, India's gold standard in film making is a fascinating opportunity for the youth to pursue their aspirations in contemporary film making that is at par with global standards of cinematic excellence," said Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.

The FTII team that visited JGU's campus in Sonipat included Professor Sandeep Shahare, Dean Television, Professor Jijoy P. R., Dean Films and Mr. Sayyid Rabeehashmi, the institute's Registrar. They visited JSJC's cutting-edge studios for film, television, radio, as well as sound and video editing and interacted with the faculty and students on a range of issues.

"This is a historic partnership between the Film and Television Institute of India and the O.P. Jindal Global University. The knowledge partnership is in consonance with the vision of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication that will enable us to launch academic and practice-based courses related to film making in an interdisciplinary setting. This would augment our regular programmes at the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication and would also hugely benefit our students and members of our community," said Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU.

This agreement is significant for JSJC's Film and New Media programme and has exciting possibilities. It will allow students to get access to FTII's pedagogy and practice and open opportunities for both institutions to imagine a different approach to film education in the digital era.

We want to offer the best available resources to enhance JSJC's reputation as a training ground for a new generation of storytellers who use moving images and sound to capture the world around us,'' said Professor Kishalay Bhattacharjee, Dean JSJC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)