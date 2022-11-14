Technology, Innovations, and Research will Make India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Dattatreya at SGT University's SYNERGY-2022

Gurugram, Haryana, India(NewsVoir) SYNERGY-2022, the 3-day tech fest organized by SGT University, Gurugram, concluded on Saturday. Haryana Governor Sh. Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest of the concluding ceremonies. Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education and Sh. Atul Kothari National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, were the guests of honour. Chancellor of the University Padmashree Ram Bahadur Rai, Vice Chancellor Dr. O.P Kalra, Managing Trustee Sh. Manmohan Singh Chawla, Chairperson Smt. Madhupreet Kaur Chawla and other senior functionaries of the University were present. Speaking on this occasion, Honorable Chief Guest Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana said, “The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making endeavours to make education employment oriented by implementing the New Education Policy. Like the Centre, the Haryana government was also committed to provide quality education to students. He said that the Universities have a bigger role to play in providing quality higher education to the students. The Governor said that technology, innovations, and research are very important in this competitive world and these three can make India ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.” Lauding SGT University’s role in the field of education, the Governor said that the SYNERGY being organized by the University will help students in learning new technologies, innovations and develop a knack for research in them. He also praised the University for taking steps to implement NEP-2020. SYNERGY-2022 hosted over 22,000 students from 180 plus schools and over 40 colleges across the Delhi-NCR region. At the mega techno fest, highlights were the tech innovations on display, among them MRI Gloves, Forensic Drones, Electric Bike, Electric Cycle, Electric Go-Kart, and Electric Vintage Car. Students also showcased various projects in the domains of Robotics and EV Vehicles. A range of projects from different departments at SGT, including Allied Sciences, Dentistry, and Agriculture, Mass Communication, and Behavioural Sciences etc. were also presented. Some of the projects developed are in collaboration with the government and private entities. During the course of the event, students and educators interacted and networked with students, working professionals, and participating colleges. Additionally, the event also witnessed enthralling, neck-to-neck competitions in areas such as Nukkad Natak which focused on contemporary social issues, Robotics, and Drones, where students showcased their innovations and talent, much to the delight of the audience and organisers. Innovative projects in science and technology, working models from medical sciences, management, and humanities, etc. were also demonstrated as part of the 3-day festival. About SGT University One of India’s leading private educational institutions, SGT University, Gurugram, offers programmes across 18 faculties, featuring a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society, and a vision of bridging the existing skills gap and developing world-class industry professionals. SGT is a research and innovation powerhouse, and home to Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in association with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The University also has a dedicated multi-speciality SGT Hospital with NABL & NABH accreditation. The Hospital serves the local communities around the University and also provides practical exposure to students of medical courses. The University ensures that its focus is on the community, and prides itself on cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships. Moreover, SGT is known for its innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. It has also received several awards for its work in higher education, including the Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE. The University has excellent industry linkages which have resulted in the setting-up of modern laboratories in collaboration with reputed global organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many more. Over time, SGT has carved out a reputation in the academic world by providing a steady stream of highly trained and industry-ready professionals. Additionally, the University has established several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells and industry-academia associations in alliance with global leaders. These Centres of Excellence help SGT to pursue academic excellence and cutting-edge research work. Started in 2017, SYNERGY was conceptualised as a collaboration of innovative concepts and fresh ideas that strive to give students a stage on which to demonstrate their technical prowess. This one-of-a-kind festival aims to provide a platform where year after year wonders of science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship can be seen, learned about, and experienced. It is designed to help students who think outside the box and use their original innovations to address challenges in the real world.

