Collision Chaos in Pipalkoti Tunnel: Train Mishap at Hydro Project

In a shocking incident, around 60 people sustained injuries following a collision between a loco train and a goods train within the Pipalkoti tunnel, part of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project in Chamoli district. The accident took place late Tuesday evening and involved a total of 109 passengers, primarily workers.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Gaurav Kumar, assured that the condition of all injured individuals remains stable. The trains were evacuated promptly after the accident, which occurred while one train was transporting people and another carrying construction materials.

This 444-megawatt hydroelectric project, situated on the Alaknanda River, is being developed by THDC (India) and aims to be operational by next year. It is intended to generate power using four turbines, contributing significantly to the region's electricity supply.