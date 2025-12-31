Blaze at Tuapse Oil Refinery: Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire

In a significant development, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, resulting in injuries to two individuals and sparking a fire, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The refinery, a crucial Black Sea outlet for Russian oil products, sustained damage to equipment, a port berth, and nearby homes. The fire, which burned approximately 300 square meters, was promptly extinguished. However, the extent of the damage to the refinery's operations remains unclear.

This incident is part of a series of attacks on Tuapse amid ongoing conflict. Ukrainian media shared photographs of a large fire in the distance, while Russian sources reported hearing explosions. No official comment has been made by Ukraine.