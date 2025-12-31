Left Menu

Blaze at Tuapse Oil Refinery: Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia injured two people and caused a fire, according to Russian authorities. The strike damaged a port berth and residential areas. The refinery, a key Black Sea outlet, has faced repeated attacks. Details on operational impacts remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 08:27 IST
Blaze at Tuapse Oil Refinery: Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, resulting in injuries to two individuals and sparking a fire, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The refinery, a crucial Black Sea outlet for Russian oil products, sustained damage to equipment, a port berth, and nearby homes. The fire, which burned approximately 300 square meters, was promptly extinguished. However, the extent of the damage to the refinery's operations remains unclear.

This incident is part of a series of attacks on Tuapse amid ongoing conflict. Ukrainian media shared photographs of a large fire in the distance, while Russian sources reported hearing explosions. No official comment has been made by Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
3
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
4
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025