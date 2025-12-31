Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Kolkata Visit Ahead of Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to conduct strategic meetings with BJP members in Kolkata during his three-day visit. His itinerary includes a visit to the Thanthania Kali Temple and interactions with grassroots party activists. These efforts precede the anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and a key strategist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is visiting Kolkata on the final day of his three-day tour in West Bengal. Party insiders revealed that Shah would hold two significant meetings with leaders and party workers.

The visit is strategically timed ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections expected in March-April of the upcoming year. His schedule includes a visit to the Thanthania Kali Temple in north Kolkata, where he will offer prayers, underscoring the cultural significance of his visit.

Later in the day, the minister has planned interactions with party representatives at a hotel and a subsequent meeting at the Science City auditorium with grassroots activists, known as 'karyakartas'. The busy day will conclude with a brief homage to Goddess Kali prior to Shah's return to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

