Tensions Rise as China Conducts Massive Drills Around Taiwan
Taiwan remained on high alert following China's large-scale drills around the island, prompting concerns from Western allies. Dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' the exercises featured extensive military maneuvers. Despite the apparent de-escalation, Taiwan's emergency centers remain operational as the situation evolves.
Tensions continue to simmer in the Taiwan Strait as China conducted extensive military drills around Taiwan, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025.'
The maneuvers saw rockets fired towards Taiwan, along with significant naval and air deployment, unsettling Western countries.
Taiwan has condemned the drills, maintaining emergency operations despite some military de-escalation.
