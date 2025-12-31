Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Conducts Massive Drills Around Taiwan

Taiwan remained on high alert following China's large-scale drills around the island, prompting concerns from Western allies. Dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' the exercises featured extensive military maneuvers. Despite the apparent de-escalation, Taiwan's emergency centers remain operational as the situation evolves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions continue to simmer in the Taiwan Strait as China conducted extensive military drills around Taiwan, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025.'

The maneuvers saw rockets fired towards Taiwan, along with significant naval and air deployment, unsettling Western countries.

Taiwan has condemned the drills, maintaining emergency operations despite some military de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

