Left Menu

Russia denies AP report that Lavrov taken to hospital at G20

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:57 IST
Russia denies AP report that Lavrov taken to hospital at G20
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit. "This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Sergei Viktrovich and I are reading the news wires and cannot believe our eyes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022