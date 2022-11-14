Left Menu

KCR to launch 8 new medical colleges on Tuesday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.

A press release from Rao's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

